Man Attacks, Threatens Property Manager With Knife In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 just after noon, when police responded to the Wynnwood Oaks apartment complex in Yorktown at 1292 East Main St. for a reported fight between a resident and the property's manager.

According to Yorktown Police, responding officers found that the resident, identified as 71-year-old Wayne Watkins, had punched the manager in the head and body after a verbal dispute, causing them minor injuries.

Watkins had then threatened the manager with a knife that he had grabbed from the office kitchen, which he only dropped when ordered to by arriving officers, police said.

Following this, Watkins was taken into custody and charged with:

Second-degree menacing;

Third-degree attempted assault.

Watkins was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

