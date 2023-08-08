Mall Assault: Man Breaks Car Window, Attacks Victim In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, July 30 around 1:30 a.m., when police responded to the parking lot of the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown on a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to Yorktown Police, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Michael Caterino of Yorktown, punched out the window of the victim's car, opened the door, and began hitting the victim's face.

Caterino then ran from the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

Days later, on Thursday, Aug. 3, Caterino arrived at Yorktown Police headquarters to turn himself in. He was then charged with:

Third-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

Caterino was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 24.

