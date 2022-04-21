Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Yonkers

One lucky New York Lottery player in Westchester may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket without even knowing it.

The New York Lottery announced that one of four prize-winning $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, April 20 drawing was sold in Westchester at the Garden Grocery Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

Other $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Fishkill, Rosedale, and Manhattan.

The winning numbers of the latest drawing were 20-30-45-55-56 with a Powerball number of 14.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $400 million for the next drawing on Saturday, April 23.

New York Lottery was also reporting 27 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 76 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

Sixth place (matching three numbers): 1,995 winners for $7 each;

Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 1,682 winners for $7 each;

Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 13,250 winners for $4 each;

Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 32,908 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

