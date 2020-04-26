COVID-19: Martha Stewart Shares Unsuccessful Run To Favorite Hot Dog Spot

With a bit of levity in these trying times of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, food guru Martha Stewart shared her unsuccessful run for a little relief by chowing down on one her favorite foods, a hot dog.

But not just any dog for Martha. She loves a Connecticut-style dog with its own unique version of "the works." And her favorite spot to enjoy a dog with the works is Rawley's Drive-In in Fairfield, near her former home in Westport. She now lives in Northern Westchester, in Katonah.

In case you are wondering, a CT-style dog with the works includes mustard, sauerkraut, bacon, and relish.

But last week, when Stewart wanted to get her Rawley's fix, it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh, no. So what's Martha do? She took to Instagram to share her grief with a photo of herself in front of the closed little shack with the caption: "Rawleys hot dog stand on the post rd in Fairfield Best best best hot dogs! Closed!!"

Hopefully, happy hot dog chowing days will return soon and Martha and everyone else can enjoy Rawley's hot dogs with gusto.

