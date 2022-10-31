$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Store In Yorktown As New Jackpot Hits $1 Billion

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $1 billion after no winner emerged in the latest drawing.

But four third-place winners who bought tickets in New York are each $50,000 richer.

The four were among 60 tickets nationwide that matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were purchased at the following businesses:

Northern Westchester County: Chestnut Mart on Saw Mill River Road in Yorktown Heights

Ulster County: Stewart’s Shop on Route 32 in Modena

Greene County: The Shamrock House on Route 145 in East Durham

New York City: Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx

Saturday's winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57 with the Powerball number of 23.

A ticket purchased in Florida won $2 million by matching all five white balls, but not the Powerball.

Six other ticket holders won $1 million apiece.

A new Powerball drawing will be on Monday night, Oct. 31.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.