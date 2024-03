The closures will affect two lanes of the southbound Taconic State Parkway between Exit 11 (Route 134) in Yorktown and Exit 8 (Routes 100/133) in New Castle on Tuesday, March 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will be put into effect between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday and will allow for roadway repairs.

