Two lanes of the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown between Exit 17B (Bear Mountain Parkway) and Exit 14 (Baldwin Road) are scheduled to close on Thursday, Aug. 31, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will last between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and will facilitate guide rail repairs, officials said.

