Identity Theft: Man Caught Using Victim's Name At Yorktown Bank, Police Say

The man's arrest stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 9, when Yorktown Police received a report of a man trying to cash a check with a Connecticut driver's license at the Chase Bank at 720 Lee Blvd.

According to authorities, the bank teller had recognized the man from another transaction that had occurred on Saturday, Aug. 5. This time though, the teller said the man was using a different name, causing them to become suspicious of him.

Arriving officers soon began an investigation and determined that the man was in possession of a fraudulent Connecticut driver's license and had been trying to take out the money in a victim's name, according to police.

This same investigation also revealed that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Franceley Millien of the Bronx, had allegedly withdrawn $8,000 from an account determined to be in a second victim's name during the transaction on Aug. 5. Millien had used fraudulent identification during this transaction, authorities said.

Millien was then arrested and charged with the following felonies:

First-degree identity theft;

Second-degree possession of forged instrument;

Second-degree forgery;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Third-degree attempted grand larceny.

After his arrest, Millien was remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

