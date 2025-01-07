Partly Cloudy and Breezy 31°

Hundreds Without Power After Downed Tree Falls On Wires In Yorktown, Causes Road Closure

Hundreds of residents in Northern Westchester have lost power thanks to a downed tree that took out wires and caused an intersection to close. 

The intersection of Blinn Road and Journeys End Road in Yorktown is closed thanks to a downed tree. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The tree fell in the area of the intersection of Blinn Road and Journeys End Road in Yorktown, which is closed as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Yorktown Police announced. 

Authorities are now waiting for Con Edison to respond to the scene. 

According to Con Edison, over 200 customers in the area are without electricity as a result. The estimated time of restoration is 5:00 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

