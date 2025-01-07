Hundreds Without Power After Downed Tree Falls On Wires In Yorktown, Causes Road Closure

The tree fell in the area of the intersection of Blinn Road and Journeys End Road in Yorktown, which is closed as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Yorktown Police announced.

Authorities are now waiting for Con Edison to respond to the scene.

According to Con Edison, over 200 customers in the area are without electricity as a result. The estimated time of restoration is 5:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

