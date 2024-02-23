A Few Clouds 45°

SHARE

Fugitive From Justice Caught During Welfare Check In Yorktown: Police

A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice after authorities conducted a welfare check on her in Northern Westchester, police said.

A Queens woman was arrested in Yorktown after police found she was a fugitive with a warrant for her arrest out of New Jersey, authorities said.&nbsp;

A Queens woman was arrested in Yorktown after police found she was a fugitive with a warrant for her arrest out of New Jersey, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Queens resident Nicole Aguirre Leon was arrested by Yorktown Police on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after she was found to be a fugitive with an active warrant out of New Jersey, the department announced on Friday, Feb. 23. 

According to the department, at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Yorktown officers conducted a welfare check on Aguirre Leon. Because there was a language barrier, once they met with her, she was taken to Yorktown Police headquarters where an officer could translate.

After further investigation, it was found that Aguirre Leon had an active warrant out of New Jersey. The department then contacted the Hudson County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed that they had a warrant for her arrest and wanted to extradite her to New Jersey, police said. 

Aguirre Leon was then arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, a felony. She was arraigned in the Yorktown Justice Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail. 

More information about why Aguirre Leon was wanted in New Jersey was not released. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE