Fugitive From Justice Caught During Welfare Check In Yorktown: Police

Queens resident Nicole Aguirre Leon was arrested by Yorktown Police on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after she was found to be a fugitive with an active warrant out of New Jersey, the department announced on Friday, Feb. 23.

According to the department, at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Yorktown officers conducted a welfare check on Aguirre Leon. Because there was a language barrier, once they met with her, she was taken to Yorktown Police headquarters where an officer could translate.

After further investigation, it was found that Aguirre Leon had an active warrant out of New Jersey. The department then contacted the Hudson County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed that they had a warrant for her arrest and wanted to extradite her to New Jersey, police said.

Aguirre Leon was then arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, a felony. She was arraigned in the Yorktown Justice Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

More information about why Aguirre Leon was wanted in New Jersey was not released.

