Fugitive Caught Trying To Intercept Bank Card Delivery In Yorktown: Police

The arrest happened on Tuesday, Aug. 1, when Yorktown Police received a report of a suspicious unknown vehicle driving around a neighborhood in town, according to the department.

When an officer stopped this vehicle and spoke with the occupants, who claimed to be residents in the area, the passenger showed them a New York driver's license as proof of her identity. However, an investigation into the incident later revealed that this license had been fake.

The investigation also determined that the suspect and the driver, who had left the area of the neighborhood, were allegedly in the area in order to intercept a package delivery that contained a bank card in the name of this fake New York license, police said.

The suspect, identified as 65-year-old Bronx resident Gloria Harvey, was then arrested on the following charges:

Second-degree criminal impersonation;

Possession of a forged instrument;

First-degree identity theft;

Second-degree forgery.

Additionally, police also discovered that Harvey had an out-of-state warrant from Pennsylvania and that authorities there had requested she be held for extradition as a fugitive from justice.

Harvey was later arraigned in court and remanded to Westchester County Jail to await extradition. She will again appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

