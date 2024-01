The fire broke out on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 6:30 p.m., when flames ignited at a residence in Yorktown in the area of Hardwood Place and Hanover Street.

With the help of mutual aid from departments from Croton-on-Hudson and Mahopac, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and put out hot spots.

The response to the blaze took several hours. The cause of the fire was not released.

