Duo Nabbed For Identity Theft, Drug Possession At Yorktown Bank, Police Say

Both Dutchess County resident Duane Pelt of Fishkill, age 59, and Suffolk County resident Kevin Weiss of East Hampton, age 23, were arrested on Wednesday, Nov 29 in connection with an alleged identity theft incident in Yorktown, Yorktown Police announced.

According to the department, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Chase Bank in Yorktown at 720 Lee Blvd. and began investigating the alleged identity theft. The investigation determined that the duo had assumed a victim's identity by obtaining his personal information as well as a forged driver's license, police said.

Additionally, officers also found that Weiss was in possession of a controlled substance, according to the department.

Both men were charged with third-degree identity theft. Additionally, Pelt was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and Weiss was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following their arraignment in court, the duo was released on their own recognizance. They will again appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 4.

