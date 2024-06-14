Duo Nabbed After Stealing Belongings From Yorktown Home, Police Say

Dutchess County residents Salvatore Daniele, age 41, and Audra Daniele, age 38, both from Poughkeepsie, were arrested after voluntarily surrendering themselves to Yorktown Police on Thursday, June 6 in connection with an April 2023 burglary, the department announced on Monday, June 10.

According to police, on April 15, 2023, the department received a report of a burglary that occurred within the town that morning. Investigators eventually determined that the duo had allegedly entered a Yorktown residence and had stolen property valued at less than $1,000.

Following their arrests, both suspects were charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. After their arraignment, Salvatore Daniele was remanded to Westchester County Jail after he was unable to post bail, while Audra Daniele, was released on her own recognizance.

The duo will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.