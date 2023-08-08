Duo In Runaway Stolen Car Caught On Taconic State Parkway In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 just before 1:15 p.m., when Yorktown Police were notified of a stolen vehicle driving north on the Taconic State Parkway that had allegedly been involved in a crime committed in New York City.

According to Yorktown Police, officers soon found the vehicle and pulled it over, identifying the drivers as 42-year-old Keith Collazo of Wellington, Florida, and 59-year-old Eloise Aponte of the Bronx.

After a further investigation, officers determined that Collazo's driving privileges had been suspended in New York. Both suspects were then arrested for fourth-degree possession of stolen property, a felony charge.

Additionally, Collazo was slapped with a charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.

Both suspects were later taken to Yorktown Police headquarters before being remanded to the Westchester County Jail. They will both appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

