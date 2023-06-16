Duo Assaults Victim In Front Of 4-Year-Old At Sports Complex In Yorktown: Police

The two suspects, Peekskill residents Luis Paredes, age 24, and Carlos Contreras, age 23, were both arrested on Thursday afternoon, June 15 on charges stemming from an incident that happened earlier in the month, according to Yorktown Police.

According to the department, on Sunday, June 4 around 10:30 p.m., police received a report of an assault that had happened at the Navajo Fields sports complex at 3000 Navajo St. in Yorktown.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers began an investigation that determined the two suspects had allegedly approached the victim and began arguing with him before punching him in the head several times. This caused an injury to the victim's eye, police said.

The assault allegedly happened in front of a 4-year-old child and the child's mother, who had "stay away" orders of protection in effect against one of the suspects, who is the child's father and once dated the child's mother. The victim also had a similar order of protection in effect against the same suspect.

Both Paredes and Contreras turned themselves in around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday and were charged with:

Third-degree assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Paredes was also charged with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Both suspects were arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and issued temporary orders of protection on behalf of the victims. They were then released on their own recognizance, and are scheduled to again appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

