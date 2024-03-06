Drunk Man Nabbed After Driving Into Oncoming Traffic In Yorktown: Police

Ossining resident Jorge Guaman was arrested on Saturday, March 2 following a crash in Yorktown on Route 100 in the area of Route 134 that happened just before 6:30 a.m., Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, March 6.

According to police, responding officers began investigating the collision and determined that Guaman had been driving while intoxicated with no license before crossing over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

Guaman was then arrested and taken to Westchester Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries suffered in the crash. After he was released, he was taken to Yorktown Police headquarters and charged with DWI and other traffic infractions.

Guaman was later released on his own recognizance to a responsible third party and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, March 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.