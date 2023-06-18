Mostly Cloudy 67°

23-Year-Old Nabbed After Driving Erratically In Yorktown, Police Say

A 23-year-old man has landed in hot water after allegedly driving erratically on a main road in Northern Westchester while drunk with a revoked license, police said. 

Cuadros was pulled over in the area of the intersection of Route 35 and Route 202 in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Monday, June 12 just before 5 p.m., when Yorktown Police received a report of an erratic driver on Route 35 who had turned onto Route 202. 

Upon arriving at the area, officers witnessed the vehicle allegedly veer out of its lane three separate times before pulling it over. Inside, authorities identified 23-year-old Port Chester resident Joseph Cuadros as the driver and discovered that his license was already revoked, according to Yorktown Police. 

After a brief investigation, it was determined that Cuadros had allegedly been driving while intoxicated and had two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. He was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where it was found that he had a blood alcohol content of over .18 percent, police said.

Cuadros was charged with his first offense of driving while intoxicated in addition to a host of other traffic charges, including first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. 

After he was issued tickets, Cuadros was released on his own recognizance to a responsible adult. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 27. 

