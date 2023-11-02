Drunk Driver Nabbed After Leaving Scene Of Crash In Yorktown: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Saturday, Oct. 28 just after 8:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sagamore Avenue.

According to the department, one of the involved vehicles had driven away from the scene. A responding officer then found the missing car and identified the driver as 46-year-old Jason Wohlber of Mohegan Lake.

An investigation eventually determined that Wohlber had allegedly been driving while intoxicated, leading to his arrest. Wohlber was later charged with having a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent or more, police said.

After he was issued traffic tickets and processed on his charges, Wohlber was released on his own recognizance to a responsible party. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

