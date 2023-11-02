A Few Clouds 44°

Drunk Driver Nabbed After Leaving Scene Of Crash In Yorktown: Police

A 46-year-old man faces drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Northern Westchester, police said.

<p>The incident happened on Sagamore Avenue in Yorktown, police said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Saturday, Oct. 28 just after 8:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sagamore Avenue. 

According to the department, one of the involved vehicles had driven away from the scene. A responding officer then found the missing car and identified the driver as 46-year-old Jason Wohlber of Mohegan Lake. 

An investigation eventually determined that Wohlber had allegedly been driving while intoxicated, leading to his arrest. Wohlber was later charged with having a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent or more, police said. 

After he was issued traffic tickets and processed on his charges, Wohlber was released on his own recognizance to a responsible party. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 9. 

