Drunk Driver Hits Car, Then Crashes While Fleeing In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, June 3 around 9 p.m., when Yorktown Police received a report that a vehicle had hit another car on Route 202 and driven away.

According to the department, this fleeing vehicle then crashed on Ridge Street as officers responded to the scene.

Officers then identified the driver as 53-year-old Robert Sullivan of Yorktown and conducted an investigation that determined that he had been driving while intoxicated and had moved unsafely from his lane while speeding before leaving the scene of the crash.

Sullivan was then arrested and taken to Yorktown Police headquarters for processing, where he was charged with his first offense of driving while intoxicated and numerous traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

After his blood alcohol content fell below the legal limit, Sullivan was released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Friday, June 16.

