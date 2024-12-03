Drunk Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Caught Over Twice Legal Limit In Yorktown: Police

The incident began just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, when an erratic driver was seen traveling westbound on Route 202 in Yorktown, the town's police department announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Responding officers quickly located the vehicle and observed it failing to stay in its lane, police said.

When police tried to pull the car over, the driver allegedly refused to stop and fled westbound on Route 202, driving recklessly and committing multiple traffic violations, according to police.

The vehicle then drove into the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic, nearly colliding with several vehicles and putting motorists at risk. The chase ended when the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of Route 202, the department said.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Fausto Rumipulla Villa, of Elmsford, was taken into custody. A check of his records allegedly revealed that his driver’s license was suspended, and his vehicle registration was also suspended, police said.

During the investigation, police determined that Rumipulla Villa had a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or more, more than twice the legal limit. The department also said that he had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Some of the charges Rumipulla Villa received included:

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of 0.18% or more;

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony;

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer;

Reckless driving.

Following processing, Rumipulla Villa was released on his own recognizance to a responsible party and issued an appearance ticket and several traffic tickets for the charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.