Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Crashes, Runs Away From Scene In Yorktown, Police Say

A 23-year-old man faces charges after allegedly crashing his car in Northern Westchester while drunk and running away from the scene of the crash, police said. 

The crash happened on Lexington Avenue in Yorktown. The suspect then fled to Storage Road, where he was caught by police.
The crash happened on Lexington Avenue in Yorktown. The suspect then fled to Storage Road, where he was caught by police. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Monday, April 24 around 9:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police received a report that a vehicle had crashed on Lexington Avenue and that the driver was fleeing on foot, according to the department. 

Officers then arrived at the scene and found the driver a short distance away on Storage Road. 

An investigation conducted at the scene determined that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Geovany Aldana Martinez of Mohegan Lake, had allegedly been driving while intoxicated and had failed to maintain his lane while operating at a high speed. 

Martinez was then arrested and charged with the following: 

  • First offense of driving while intoxicated; 
  • Failure to maintain lane; 
  • Speed not reasonable or prudent;
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident.

Martinez was later released to a responsible adult and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 11. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE