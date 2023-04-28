Drunk Driver Crashes, Runs Away From Scene In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, April 24 around 9:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police received a report that a vehicle had crashed on Lexington Avenue and that the driver was fleeing on foot, according to the department.

Officers then arrived at the scene and found the driver a short distance away on Storage Road.

An investigation conducted at the scene determined that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Geovany Aldana Martinez of Mohegan Lake, had allegedly been driving while intoxicated and had failed to maintain his lane while operating at a high speed.

Martinez was then arrested and charged with the following:

First offense of driving while intoxicated;

Failure to maintain lane;

Speed not reasonable or prudent;

Leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident.

Martinez was later released to a responsible adult and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.