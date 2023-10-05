A Few Clouds 74°

Drunk Driver Arrested After 3-Car Crash In Yorktown: Police

A 64-year-old man faces drunk driving charges following his involvement in a three-car crash in Northern Westchester, police said.

The crash happened in the area of 2013 Crompond Rd. (Route 202) in Yorktown, police said.
The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Oct. 1 around 3:50 p.m., when police in Yorktown responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Yorktown Pizza and Pasta at 2013 Crompond Rd. (Route 202). 

An arriving officer identified 64-year-old Josef Sinkyrik as one of the drivers and found that he had allegedly been driving while intoxicated, the department said.

Sinkyrik was then arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more and issued traffic tickets. 

He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 12. 

