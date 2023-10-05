Drunk Driver Arrested After 3-Car Crash In Yorktown: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Oct. 1 around 3:50 p.m., when police in Yorktown responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Yorktown Pizza and Pasta at 2013 Crompond Rd. (Route 202).

An arriving officer identified 64-year-old Josef Sinkyrik as one of the drivers and found that he had allegedly been driving while intoxicated, the department said.

Sinkyrik was then arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more and issued traffic tickets.

He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 12.

