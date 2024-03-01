Fair 34°

Check Fraud: Man Steals Over $1K From Yorktown Youth Soccer Center, Police Say

A 31-year-old man faces charges after allegedly using a forged check to steal more than $1,100 from a former youth soccer center in Northern Westchester, police announced.

 Photo Credit: Canva/albln
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Yorktown resident David James surrendered himself to Yorktown Police on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in connection with an incident that occurred in October 2021 at the former Footbik youth soccer center in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd., the department announced on Friday, March 1. 

According to police, on Oct. 27, 2021, at around 2 p.m., an officer responded to Footbik, which has since closed, for a reported larceny and determined a suspect had stolen $1,162 in the form of a fraudulent check. 

The suspect was eventually identified as James and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 31, authorities said.

James is now charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was arraigned in court and will make his next appearance on Thursday, March 14. 

