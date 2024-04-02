Beloved Lifelong Firefighter, Former Dealership Owner From Shrub Oak Dies

Shrub Oak resident William "Billy" W. Geis Jr. died on Friday, March 29 at the age of 93, according to his obituary.

An iconic figure in Shrub Oak, Geis was known for owning car dealerships such as AMC Geis Motors, Geis Buick, and Geis Auto Mall in Shrub Oak and Cortlandt Manor.

Additionally, he was also the most senior member of the Mohegan Fire Department and served for more than 75 years, according to the department.

Born in 1930, Geis graduated from the Shrub Oak School in 1947 after playing quarterback for the football team. He then went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Valley Forge Military Junior College in 1949 and also attended Syracuse University and New York University, majoring in accounting.

He began working in the automotive industry as early as 1950 when he joined his father at Shrub Oak Garage. This snowballed into Geis's future car dealerships, which opened throughout the Hudson Valley.

"Through his vision, determination, and his dedicated team, he carved a path uniquely his own," his obituary read.

In addition to his dealerships and firefighter service, Geis also dedicated his time to countless community organizations, including the Yorktown Elk Lodge; the Yorktown Masonic Lodge; the Peekskill Rotary Club; the New York State Lions Club; the Hudson Valley Hospital Foundation Board of Directors; and more.

He was also a loving husband, marrying Mary Della Hopkins in 1951 and enjoying a 51-year marriage with her while raising two daughters. After his wife's death, he began the Mary Della Geis Specialty Care Unit at the Hudson Valley Hospital, which demonstrated the couple's "commitment to giving back to others," according to Geis's obituary.

Later in life, Geis also married Glenda Rivera, spending many good times with her, his obituary said, which also added that he would be remembered fondly for his deep love for family and friends.

"Billy's unwavering determination and enthusiasm for life will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for all who were fortunate enough to know him," his obituary read, continuing, "His family and friends will remember his warmth and humor, his endless support and advice, and his devotion to family, as he was our foundation."

Geis is survived by his wife, Glenda; his daughters, Susan and Debbie; his grandchildren, Missy, Scott, Billy, Kelly, Kristie, and Jacqueline; his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Kyla, Samara, Sadie, Della, Rowan, Ruby, Eve, Khloe, and Eli; and his sister, June.

Services for Geis will be held on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yorktown Funeral Home located at 945 East Main St.

A funeral service will also be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Shrub Oak at 1176 East Main St.

