$4.1M Paving Project Begins On Route 35/202 In Yorktown To Fix 'Unacceptable' Disrepair

The project, which will consist of the resurfacing and paving of around three miles of Route 35/202 in Yorktown, has officially begun, New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater announced on Monday, Nov. 13.

The work will focus on a stretch of the busy route beginning at the Taconic State Parkway and ending at the intersection with Route 188 in the commercial center of Yorktown Heights, according to Harckham's office.

Harckham said the project would improve safety on the roadway and is very much needed.

"The commencement of the Route 35/202 repaving project is truly great news because the current disrepair of this section of roadway is unacceptable," Harckham said, adding, "Making these necessary improvements on this important area thoroughfare will benefit local residents and small businesses, as well as those traveling through the region."

The project is part of a major $100 million repair effort at 64 different locations throughout the state to fix roadways impacted by severe weather. The effort will improve conditions on almost 520 lane miles in New York, officials said.

The resurfacing and paving on Route 35/202 is expected to be completed by May 2024, and will also entail the updating of curb ramps to American Disability Act accessibility where possible.

"Ensuring the Route 202 corridor in Yorktown is kept at a high quality is critical for the Town of Yorktown,” Slater said, adding, "I appreciate the collective work with our partners in government to make this important investment happen.”

