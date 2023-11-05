19-Year-Old Steals Over $10K Worth Of Products From Yorktown Store: Police

Albany resident Desiree Fowler, age 19, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2 on a grand larceny charge after turning herself in to Yorktown Police, the department announced.

According to Yorktown Police, on Monday, May 22 around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at the Ulta Beauty location in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd. Responding officers conducted an investigation and determined that Fowler had stolen $10,115 worth of assorted products, police said.

Fowler was soon identified as the suspect and a warrant for her arrest was issued and signed by Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, July 18.

Fowler, who was charged with third-degree grand larceny, was later released on her own recognizance after she was arraigned in court. She is scheduled to again appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

