The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, April 7 just after 2 a.m., when a Yorktown Police officer saw a vehicle traveling on Bargar Street with a missing headlight and pulled it over at 3700 Bargar St. near the Mobil gas station.

According to the department, an investigation during the traffic stop revealed that the driver, Dutchess County resident Jamil Patterson of Poughkeepsie, age 19, had a 9mm unserialized ghost gun and a magazine with the capacity to accept seventeen rounds of ammunition.

Patterson was then arrested and charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in addition to resisting arrest, police said.

After his arraignment in Yorktown Justice Court, Patterson's bail was set at $20,000 cash, $40,000 bond, or $75,000 partially-secured bond. After he was unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Patterson is again scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 9.

