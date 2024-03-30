16-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Crashing In Yorktown

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, March 27 just before 1:30 a.m., when an officer saw a vehicle speeding on Route 202 in Yorktown, according to the town's police department.

The vehicle then tried speeding away from the officer after he activated his cruiser's emergency lights and crossed over the double yellow line before crashing shortly after, police said.

The officer then found that the teenage driver had been operating without a license and placed him in handcuffs. The boy's guardian was notified and responded to Yorktown Police headquarters while the arrest was processed.

The suspect, a Yorktown Heights resident whose name was not released, was later released on his own recognizance to a legal guardian and will appear in the Westchester County Department of Probation on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 a.m. He will also appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

