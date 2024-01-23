Yonkers To Celebrate Annual Downtown Restaurant Week: These Eateries Participating

The 2024 Yonkers Downtown Restaurant Week, organized by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District (YDWBID), will be held from Monday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, March 10, officials announced.
During the week-long event, the 15 participating restaurants will offer a $20 2-course Lunch; a $45 3-course Dinner; and a $55 3-course second dinner tier for either dine-in or takeout.
The event will feature restaurants with a wide variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, American, and Irish.
"Grab your friends and turn a boring winter day into a fun and delicious night out!" YDWBID officials said.
The following eateries will be participating:
- Dolphin Restaurant;
- Dos Marias;
- Francey Brady's Bar;
- Guapo Restaurant;
- La Bella Havana;
- Mon Amour Coffee and Wine Yonkers;
- Nawab Restaurant;
- Off the Hook;
- Plaza Garibaldi;
- Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant;
- Tequilero 38;
- The Pizza Place;
- Yonkers Brewing Co.;
- Zuppa Restaurant;
- X20 Xaviers on the Hudson.
Click here for more information about the event.
