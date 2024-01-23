Mostly Cloudy 33°

Yonkers To Celebrate Annual Downtown Restaurant Week: These Eateries Participating

Foodies who are always on the lookout for new restaurants and dishes to try may want to take advantage of an upcoming annual downtown restaurant week to be held by a city in Westchester. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dorigo
Ben Crnic
The 2024 Yonkers Downtown Restaurant Week, organized by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District (YDWBID), will be held from Monday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, March 10, officials announced. 

During the week-long event, the 15 participating restaurants will offer a $20 2-course Lunch; a $45 3-course Dinner; and a $55 3-course second dinner tier for either dine-in or takeout. 

The event will feature restaurants with a wide variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, American, and Irish. 

"Grab your friends and turn a boring winter day into a fun and delicious night out!" YDWBID officials said.

The following eateries will be participating:

  • Dolphin Restaurant;
  • Dos Marias;
  • Francey Brady's Bar;
  • Guapo Restaurant;
  • La Bella Havana;
  • Mon Amour Coffee and Wine Yonkers;
  • Nawab Restaurant;
  • Off the Hook;
  • Plaza Garibaldi;
  • Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant;
  • Tequilero 38;
  • The Pizza Place;
  • Yonkers Brewing Co.;
  • Zuppa Restaurant;
  • X20 Xaviers on the Hudson.

Click here for more information about the event. 

