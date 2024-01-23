Yonkers To Celebrate Annual Downtown Restaurant Week: These Eateries Participating

The 2024 Yonkers Downtown Restaurant Week, organized by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District (YDWBID), will be held from Monday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, March 10, officials announced.

During the week-long event, the 15 participating restaurants will offer a $20 2-course Lunch; a $45 3-course Dinner; and a $55 3-course second dinner tier for either dine-in or takeout.

The event will feature restaurants with a wide variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, American, and Irish.

"Grab your friends and turn a boring winter day into a fun and delicious night out!" YDWBID officials said.

The following eateries will be participating:

Dolphin Restaurant;

Dos Marias;

Francey Brady's Bar;

Guapo Restaurant;

La Bella Havana;

Mon Amour Coffee and Wine Yonkers;

Nawab Restaurant;

Off the Hook;

Plaza Garibaldi;

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant;

Tequilero 38;

The Pizza Place;

Yonkers Brewing Co.;

Zuppa Restaurant;

X20 Xaviers on the Hudson.

Click here for more information about the event.

