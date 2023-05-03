Yonkers Parks, Recreation Employee Dies At 52: 'Would Light Up Room'

Lifelong Yonkers resident John Patterson died on Saturday, April 29 at the age of 52 with his family by his side, according to his obituary.

Born in 1971, Patterson attended schools in Yonkers and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1989. After this, he went on to attend the National Tractor Trailer School in Liverpool, New York, earning his CDL-A with all endorsements.

After working numerous jobs, he eventually joined Teamsters Local 456 and was employed as a heavy equipment operator before later working for the Yonkers Parks and Recreation Department.

"Whenever the city of Yonkers needed a heavy equipment operator, it was John to the rescue," his obituary said.

In addition to his career, Patterson had a love for being near water and enjoyed fishing and sunsets.

He was known for his larger-than-life personality, and never left a room without brightening it with his smile and contagious laugh, his obituary said.

Patterson is survived by his parents, John and Linda; his children, Amanda and John; their mother, Lisa; his sister, Dina Fantasia; his brother, Brian; several nieces and nephews, including his goddaughter Jessica, Danielle, Anthony, Brian, and Sofia; his aunt, Maryann; his girlfriend, Maria Langone; and many friends.

A service for Patterson will be held on Wednesday, May 3 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Duchynski-Cherko Funeral Home in Yonkers at 601 Yonkers Ave.

A funeral service will then be held on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.

