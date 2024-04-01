The incident happened on Wednesday evening, March 27, when a woman jumped from a pier in the downtown waterfront area of Yonkers. A short time after, a retired Yonkers Police member found her shoes, glasses, and a note left on the pier and alerted authorities that some may have tried harming themselves, Yonkers Police announced on Monday, April 1.

Officers soon began looking at camera footage and confirmed that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River below the pier. Police then responded to the area to search for her and quickly found her trapped under the dock near where she had jumped.

After locating her, the department's Emergency Service Unit put together a rescue plan and jumped into the water to pull the woman to safety. Thankfully, the rescue was successful and the woman was brought to a nearby dock to be evaluated by first responders before being taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The department later shared a video of the dramatic rescue on social media.

In their social media post, the department also reminded residents that there are plenty of resources to access during times of trouble.

"If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis or just needs someone to talk to, please call 9-8-8 to speak to members at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline who are available 24/7. The Yonkers Police Department and Mobile Crisis Response Team also stand ready to help anyone experiencing a crisis; both can be reached by calling our dispatch at 914-377-7900," the department wrote.

