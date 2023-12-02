Fog/Mist 47°

Victim's Friend Organizes Burglary Of Bulldog In Yonkers Years After Gifting It: Police

Three people were arrested in connection with a scheme that involved the theft of a victim's French bulldog in Westchester, police said.

<p>The stolen French bulldog was returned to its owner.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
The events leading up to the arrests began when a Yonkers resident's French bulldog was stolen in a burglary committed by a former friend, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Officers soon responded to the scene and began an investigation into the theft. They also began searching for a U-Haul truck that the suspects were believed to be fleeing in. 

Luckily, Yonkers Police Detectives Kayla Maher and Frank McDonald were able to quickly find the suspects and soon determined that the victim had been gifted the dog by their friend a few years back. When the friend decided they wanted the dog back and the victim refused, the supposed "friend" organized a scheme to steal back the beloved pet, according to Yonkers Police.

After arresting the former friend and the two thieves who had been inside the U-Haul truck, Maher and McDonald were able to find the stolen dog inside a residence in the Bronx and reunite it with its owner. 

The names of the suspects were not released by police. 

"Nothing makes our detectives happier than when they are able to smile with the victim of a crime at the end of a successful investigation," Yonkers Police said in a social media post about the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

