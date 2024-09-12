US Supreme Court Justice To Attend Opening Of New School In Yonkers

Sotomayor will attend the opening of the Yonkers Public School District’s new Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School on Monday, Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m., city officials announced.

The new school building will serve more than 600 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade and is the first of three new schools constructed in Yonkers to rebuild the city's aging public school infrastructure. It is the city's first new school in two decades.

The Sonia Sotomayor school will also be a "dual language" school that affirms multilingualism and multiculturalism, officials added.

It is dedicated to Sotomayor, a Bronx native who has been an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court since August 2009.

Before that, some of her past roles included time on the US District Court, Southern District of New York from 1992 to 1998; the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, where she served from 1998 to 2009; and Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office from 1979 to 1984.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.