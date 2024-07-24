Update: Here's Closer Look At New Drive-Thru Chick-fil-A In Yonkers

The ceremony for the fast-food eatery, located in Yonkers at 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100), was held on Wednesday, July 24, one day ahead of its official opening on Thursday, July 25.

The restaurant, known for its chicken sandwiches, will boast a drive-thru that can hold around 80 vehicles without the need for them to back up on surrounding streets, according to Yonkers Police.

The department added that the location will also have "plenty of staff" available to quickly serve customers.

The primary entrance for the restaurant will be on southbound Central Park Avenue. This will be the quickest way for visitors to get their orders, police said.

The restaurant has paid for traffic details to help patrons and decrease secondary traffic in the surrounding area.

"Fear not- all the bases are covered here!!" Yonkers Police said in a social media post.

The new Yonkers location is owned by Israel Allmand, who will celebrate the opening by giving yearlong free Chick-fil-A entrées to 100 local heroes making an impact in the city's community.

Another Chick-fil-A is also planned to open in Scarsdale at the Midway Shopping Center. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Another smaller location opened at the Ardsley Travel Plaza on Interstate 87 North in June 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.