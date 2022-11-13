Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway.

Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.

The ramp will close to allow for drainage repairs, officials said.

Motorists should use the posted detour to Rumsey Road southbound, then take a u-turn at Spruce Street to Rumsey Road northbound, and then merge onto Saw Mill River Parkway southbound, according to Department of Transportation officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.