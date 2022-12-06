Funeral For Sergeant Killed In Crash To Cause Road Closures, Parking Bans In Yonkers

The funeral for a Westchester County sergeant who died in the line of duty in a multi-vehicle crash is planned to create road closures and parking bans in the surrounding area.

The funeral for Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino, a Putnam County resident from Mahopac who died on Thursday, Dec.1 at the age of 53 after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle that had lost control in Yonkers, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at the city's Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place, according to police.

Police said the area around the funeral will be affected by multiple road closures and parking bans. These include:

No parking on both sides of the street from Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.:

Shonnard Place from North Broadway to Park Avenue

No parking on both sides of the street on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Shonnard Place from North Broadway to Sommerville Place;

North Broadway from Hudson Terrace to Belmont Place;

Palisade Avenue from Convent Place to Belmont Terrace;

Park Avenue from Convent Place to Belmont Terrace;

Lewis Avenue from Shonnard Place to the dead end;

Convent Avenue from Shonnard Place to Convent Place;

Voss Avenue from Shonnard Place to Frederic Street;

Amackassin Terrace from Shonnard Place to Belmont Terrace;

Tower Place from Shonnard Place to the dead end;

Portland Place from Shonnard Place to Eastview Avenue.

Road closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Shonnard Place from Sommerville Place to North Broadway;

Palisade Avenue from Belmont Terrace to Convent Place;

Park Avenue from Belmont Terrace to Convent Place;

Amackassin Terrace from Belmont Terrace to Shonnard Place;

Tower Place and Lewis Avenue in their entirety;

Portland Place from Eastview Avenue to Shonnard Place;

Voss Avenue from Shonnard Place to Frederic Street.

Anyone wishing to attend the funeral will be directed to a designated area on Shonnard Place, police said, also saying that public parking will be "very limited," and that people should seek legal street parking several blocks away from the church.

The funeral will also be live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, police said.

