Torrential Downpours Cause Closures On Busy Roads, Parkways In Yonkers, Rest Of Westchester

Many of the closures happened on Sunday night, April 30 as up to 2 inches of rain fell across Westchester as a result of a potent system that brought torrential rainfall and was accompanied by thunderstorms.

The downpour caused many flooding and ponding conditions on roadways, including the Bronx River and Saw Mill River Parkways, which had to be closed in both directions in Yonkers by the New York City line by around 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to Westchester County Police.

The Bronx River Parkway also had to be closed between Chatterton Parkway and the split with the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers.

Additionally, the flooding caused all traffic on the northbound and southbound Hutchinson River Parkway to be diverted onto the Cross County Parkway on Sunday night.

The Taconic State Parkway in the area of Yorktown was also affected by flooding but has since been reopened, according to state police.

Other affected roads included California Road in Eastchester, which was shut down on Sunday into Monday morning between Mill and New Rochelle Roads, and part of the Sprain Brook Parkway in the area of Scarsdale.

Although most of the rain ended on Monday morning, May 1, unsettled weather may bring more scattered showers to the region throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

