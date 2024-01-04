Suspect In Shooting Of Off-Duty Nypd Officer In Yonkers Gets More Charges: DA

Port Chester resident Bryan Martinez, age 30, has been arraigned on an indictment charging him in connection with a November shooting of an off-duty New York City Police officer in Yonkers, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to the DA's Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, just before 11:30 a.m., Martinez used a 9mm pistol to shoot around 13 rounds at the 27-year-old victim near the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue in Yonkers. One of these rounds struck the victim in the arm.

After the shooting, the victim, whose name was not released, drove himself to St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers and was treated for his injuries. The victim and Martinez were known to each other, officials said.

Hours after the shooting, Yonkers Police were able to identify a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident and tracked it down in Port Chester. After they found the car, officers took Martinez into custody around 4 p.m. He was later officially arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The process of taking Martinez into custody caused some Port Chester schools to delay dismissal on the day of the shooting as a precautionary measure.

Martinez was indicted on the following charges:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

First-degree reckless endangerment.

Martinez was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday and his bail remains at $500,000 cash, $750,000 bond, and $1 million partially secured bond. He will next appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 8.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that Martinez's alleged actions would not be accepted in Westchester.

"This defendant allegedly fired approximately 13 rounds at the victim in broad daylight. We will not tolerate this kind of senseless gun violence in Westchester, and will seek to hold this defendant accountable," Rocah said.

