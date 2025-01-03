Sleeping Driver Crashes Into Scaffolding At Yonkers Intersection

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 3 just before 9: 30 a.m., when a Nissan Rogue crashed into a corner support for scaffolding at the intersection of Vark Street and Jackson Avenue in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The driver claimed to have fallen asleep, Spink said, adding that they reported minor injuries.

The vehicle is now trapped in the scaffolding and will be until the scaffolding company responds.

No criminal charges were filed.

