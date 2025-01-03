Mostly Cloudy 36°

SHARE

Sleeping Driver Crashes Into Scaffolding At Yonkers Intersection

A vehicle became tangled in scaffolding after a sleeping driver crashed into it in Westchester, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Vark Street and Jackson Avenue in Yonkers. 

The crash happened in the area of Vark Street and Jackson Avenue in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 3 just before 9: 30 a.m., when a Nissan Rogue crashed into a corner support for scaffolding at the intersection of Vark Street and Jackson Avenue in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink. 

The driver claimed to have fallen asleep, Spink said, adding that they reported minor injuries. 

The vehicle is now trapped in the scaffolding and will be until the scaffolding company responds. 

No criminal charges were filed. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE