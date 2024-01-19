Shoplifting Suspects Injure Officer During Traffic Stop, Lead Police On Chase In Yonkers

The events leading up to the chase began on Thursday, Jan. 18 around 2 p.m., when Yonkers Police units pulled over a black Dodge SUV believed to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at retail stores on Central Park Avenue (Route 100) in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

As police spoke to the suspects with the car door open, the driver suddenly accelerated, causing one of the officers to be struck in the elbow by the door, DiDomizio said.

The officer was later treated at an area hospital for their injury.

After it fled from the traffic stop, police pursued the SUV until they lost sight of it near the border with Mount Vernon. Soon after, Westchester County Police units caught sight of the vehicle in Mount Vernon and gave chase. However, the Dodge was able to slip away once again when police ended the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Shortly after this second chase, the New York City Police Department told Yonkers Police that the Dodge SUV had crashed in the Bronx in the area of Bussing Avenue and Boyd Avenue and that the suspects had run away from the vehicle.

Yonkers Police then responded to this area to help out with the search for the suspects. Authorities are still searching for them and are using all available resources in the effort, according to DiDomizio.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

