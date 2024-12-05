Shamir Aaron was last seen in the area of Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Yonkers Police announced.

Aaron is described as Black and is 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pink and white pajama pants.

He may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with any information about Aaron's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900. His disappearance is now under investigation.

