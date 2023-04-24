Mostly Cloudy 56°

'Serious Injury' Crash Diverts Traffic Off Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers: Developing

A crash involving serious injuries has closed part of a busy parkway in Westchester, police said. 

A serious crash has diverted traffic off the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers just north of the New York City line, police said.
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Monday afternoon, April 24 on the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers just north of the New York City line, according to Westchester County Police. 

The incident resulted in serious injuries, police added.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the parkway at the 233rd Street exit in the Bronx. Commuters are advised to find a different route through the area. 

Further details regarding the crash are expected to be released shortly. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

