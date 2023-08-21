Seen Him? Man Goes Missing In Yonkers

Luis Machado, age 79, went missing from the area of 2 Father Finian Sullivan Dr. in Yonkers on Friday, Aug. 18, Yonkers Police announced on Monday, Aug. 21.

Machado suffers from the early stages of dementia, police added.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, according to authorities.

Anyone who sees Machado or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.

