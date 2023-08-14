Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Man In Yonkers

Justin Garcia, age 31, was last seen in Yonkers in the area of 710 Warburton Ave. on Monday, Aug. 14, according to Yonkers Police.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

He reportedly suffers from suicidal ideations, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.

