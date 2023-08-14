Fair 79°

SHARE

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Man In Yonkers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man in Westchester. 

Justin Garcia, age 31, went missing in Yonkers on Monday, Aug. 14, police said.
Justin Garcia, age 31, went missing in Yonkers on Monday, Aug. 14, police said. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Justin Garcia, age 31, was last seen in Yonkers in the area of 710 Warburton Ave. on Monday, Aug. 14, according to Yonkers Police. 

Garcia is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing. 

He reportedly suffers from suicidal ideations, police said. 

Anyone with any information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE