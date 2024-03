The "Yonkers-Tron" LED display sign, affixed to the Government Center parking garage on New Main Street near Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers, was introduced by city officials on Wednesday, March 20.

The massive display will be used to keep residents updated on the latest news, events, and happenings in Yonkers, officials said.

A video showing off the new sign was released by the city on social media.

