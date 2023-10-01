Sea Lion Briefly Escapes From Central Park Zoo During Rainstorm

But it proved to be an opportunity for a rogue sea lion named Sally, who was able to briefly escape from her enclosure at the 6.5-acre Central Park Zoo in midtown Manhattan, where around 6 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

"A female sea lion at Central Park Zoo was able to swim out of her pool due to flooding of the plaza caused by severe rains in New York City today," Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium, said in a statement on Friday.

Just a few miles due east of Manhattan, John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens saw 8.65 inches of rainfall, and on Long Island, 9.1 inches fell in Valley Stream.

"Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions," Breheny said. "The water levels have receded, and the animals are contained in their exhibit.

"No staff or visitors were in danger and the sea lion remained inside the zoo, never breaching the zoo’s secondary perimeter.

"We had closed our four zoos and aquarium this morning so staff could focus on the animals and our facilities during the storm."

The other closures were at the Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and New York Aquarium.

Sally's escape captured the imagination of many on social media.

"SCARY," read one of the comments on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.