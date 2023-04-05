Superintendent To Retire After 25 Years With Yonkers Public Schools

A long-serving superintendent in Westchester has announced that he will soon retire after 25 years with his school district.

Edwin M. Quezada, the superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools, will retire from his position on Monday, July 3, according to an announcement from Wednesday, April 5 by the city's Board of Education President Steve Lopez.

Quezada announced his retirement in a letter sent to the board's trustees. In the letter, he said that it is time for someone new to take the reins of the school district.

"An exciting era is about to begin for the Yonkers Public Schools… The foundation is in place," Quezada wrote, adding, "Therefore, I firmly recognize that this is the time for a new leader to continue this quest, an individual with a fresh perspective, innovative strategies and, most importantly, a passionate commitment for urban children to succeed.”

In addition to looking forward, Quezada also reflected on his 25-year career with the district, writing that his time in Yonkers was "an exceedingly rewarding, and at times challenging, period of my professional life."

"It is time for me to take a new path in my life’s journey," Quezada added.

Joining the district in January 1998 as a Human Relations Facilitator, Quezada went on to become the assistant principal at Gorton High School in 2000, principal of Emerson Middle School in 2003, and principal of Lincoln High School in 2004. He was then later promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration and Supervision before becoming superintendent.

Lopez thanked Quezada for his dedication to Yonkers.

"In his work with the trustees, the superintendent was and continues to be a steadfast equity champion for every student and staff member to achieve their potential," Lopez said, adding, "this was evident from the first day he became superintendent, throughout the challenges of COVID, and to today with our students' sustained academic progress, attaining a 90% graduation rate for the last three years.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also recognized Quezada's accomplishments, saying, "His passion and dedication to the educational and emotional development of our students has been evident throughout his tenure."

"I believe he is one of the best school superintendents this city has had and I am forever grateful to him for his commitment to Yonkers. On behalf of the residents of our city, I wish Dr. Quezada and his family well as he enters the next chapter of his career," Spano continued.

