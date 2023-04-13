Police Charge Teacher In Yonkers Over Alleged Criminal Behavior

Police are investigating alleged criminal behavior by a public school teacher in Westchester County.

It is alleged by a student that William Archacki, age 50, a teacher at Yonkers Public School No. 21, had caused a student to fear for their safety by walking up behind this student while holding a paring knife during school hours on Wednesday, Feb. 8

Archacki is a Northern Westchester resident of Buchanan, and was a fifth-grade teacher at Public School No. 21, located on Lee Avenue in Yonkers, at the time of this incident, Yonkers Police said.

He was placed on modified duty the day after the incident, pending the outcome of this investigation.

Yonkers Police detectives arrested Archacki on Thursday, April 13 and he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He was later arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance, awaiting future court appearances.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.