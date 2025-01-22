School Bus Catches On Fire In Yonkers With Driver Aboard

The incident happened in Yonkers on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 582 Mile Square Rd., according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

No children were on the bus at the time, but the driver and bus monitor were. They both got off and called 911, Spink said.

Firefighters then responded to the scene. The fire is reported to be electrical and engine-related in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

