School Bus Catches On Fire In Yonkers With Driver Aboard

Firefighters rushed to extinguish an afternoon school bus fire in Westchester.

The fire happened in the area of 582 Mile Square Rd. in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Yonkers on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 582 Mile Square Rd., according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

No children were on the bus at the time, but the driver and bus monitor were. They both got off and called 911, Spink said. 

Firefighters then responded to the scene. The fire is reported to be electrical and engine-related in nature. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

